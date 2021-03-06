Six BJP Workers Injured in Crude Bomb Blast in West Bengal's 24 Pargana District:

West Bengal: Six BJP workers injured in a crude bomb blast, in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas district late last night. The injured workers, who are under treatment at a hospital, allege that the bomb was hurled at them by TMC workers when they were returning from a wedding. pic.twitter.com/oSE3RjPC26 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)