Cyclonic storm Jawad weakened into a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast on Monday.

Cyclone JAWAD: The Depression over northwest BOB near north Odisha coast moved northeastwards & weakened into WML over northwest BOB & adjoining West Bengal & Bangladesh coasts at 05:30 hrs IST of 06.12.2021. To weaken further into LPA during next 06 hrs. @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/imUNQz7H5H — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)