Three Indian Navy Diving Teams Deployed For Assistance to Flood-Hit Villages of Kerala's Kochi District:

Three Navy diving teams from Southern Naval Command swung into action along with one Quick Reaction Team from INS Dronacharya to providing assistance to flood hit villages of Malaghapady, Companypadi, and Maruvakkad in Chellanam panchayat at Kochi: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/gTMwb0kwO8 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

