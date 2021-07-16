Danish Siddiqui, a Indian photojournalist, was killed in clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Danish Siddiqui was working for Reuters. Several Indian and foreign journalists mourn the death of Siddiqui.

