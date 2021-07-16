Danish Siddiqui, a Indian photojournalist, was killed in clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Danish Siddiqui was working for Reuters. Several Indian and foreign journalists mourn the death of Siddiqui.

Terrible Terrible news. Our dearest Danish Siddiqui, Reuters Chief photojournalist, was killed in clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He was embedded with Afghan forces which came under attack by Taliban. Remember reporting with him on many assignments. RIP pic.twitter.com/htFvIT8MiG — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 16, 2021

Heartbroken. Danish Siddiqui was supremely talented. A friend & someone who rightly ditched TV to embrace his true love, photography. Won a Pulitzer. Spoke to him just weeks ago for 📷 for my next book. Quiet & brave. Deepest condolences to his young family. Farewell, Danish. pic.twitter.com/vHSMl7Wqqm — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 16, 2021

Thank you for exposing the truth with your powerful images, Danish Siddiqui. RIP 🙏 https://t.co/BqMY8gXOmX — Shylaja Varma (@ShylajaVarma) July 16, 2021

Absolutely shocking and extremely sad news ! @TOLOnews confirmed that our very brave and Pulitzer Prize Winner Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in clashes in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Rest in peace, Danish ! https://t.co/1bOWBQFbxt — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) July 16, 2021

Huge loss to journalism. Some iconic work on protests in India, Delhi riots, second wave. A remarkable chronicler of his times, Danish Siddiqui's work will live on for generations to come to learn and take inspiration from. Deepest condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. pic.twitter.com/7kYqtx0UBB — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) July 16, 2021

