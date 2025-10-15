A dating app racket operating from Kolkata’s Minto Park area was busted by the city police, resulting in the arrest of 17 people, including 16 women. The accused allegedly lured individuals through the app under the pretext of companionship and cheated them out of significant sums of money. During raids, police seized electronic gadgets, scripts, bank documents, and registers used in the scam. Officials said the arrested persons would be produced before the Ld Court tomorrow. Investigations are ongoing, with further raids continuing to uncover additional evidence. Aisle Dating App Scam: Mumbai Man Duped of INR 10,000 at Thane Bar After Receiving Bill of INR 24,000, Says 'She Kept On Ordering Blue Label Until She Had 4' (See Pics).

Kolkata Police Busts Dating App Scam Racket

Kolkata Police has busted a dating app racket operating from the Minto Park area and arrested 17 persons, including 16 women, involved in the crime. The racket members used to lure individuals through a dating application on the pretext of providing companionship and… pic.twitter.com/Gh0bOfdKkF — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) October 14, 2025

