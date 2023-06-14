In an odd event, a guy from Bhagalpur, Bihar, who was thought to be dead by his family, was discovered eating momos in Noida. On January 31, Nishant Kumar of Dhruvganj vanished from his in-laws' home. The person who discovered him eating momos was his brother-in-law, was also suspected of kidnapping him. In the midst of allegations, the brother-in-law Ravi Shankar said that the Nishant family members continued tormenting his family by accusing them unjustly of being responsible for his death. According to him, these terrible accusations caused his older uncle to pass away in shock. 'Dead' Man Found Alive! Presumed Deceased, Truck Driver Shows Up at House Three Days After Family Performed 'Cremation' in Patna.

