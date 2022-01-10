Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tweeted that he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. The senior BJP leader is currently in home quarantine.

Defence Minister tweeted, "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh test positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/eyhr4AWjFg — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

