New Delhi, November 25: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will co-chair 4th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue with the Minister of Armed Forces of the French Republic Mr. Sebastien Lecornu on his visit to India from 26-28 November, 2022. The visiting French Minister shall also meet External Affair Minister S. Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. This is the first visit of Mr Sebastien Lecornu as French Minister of Armed Forces to India. ASEAN Defence Ministers Plus 2022: Rajnath Singh To Attend Meeting at Cambodia on November 23.

Check Tweet by PIB India:

