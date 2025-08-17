A viral video from Dehradun showing youths performing reckless car and bike stunts on a mall rooftop has triggered outrage. The footage captured vehicles spinning dangerously, engines revving, and smoke filling the rooftop as onlookers filmed the risky spectacle. Acting swiftly, police seized the car and bike used, penalised the mall management, and booked 10 organisers along with 5 staff members. Officials condemned the act, warning of stricter action against such life-threatening stunts. They highlighted a worrying trend of viral stunt videos in the city, recalling a similar incident in May involving luxury vehicles. Mall staff claimed the rooftop was for parking, but youths misused the space. Authorities vowed strict legal action if repeated. Ghaziabad Expressway Stunt Turns Deadly: 2 Bikers Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Head-On Crash; Chilling Video of Accident Surfaces.

Dehradun Mall Rooftop Turns Into Stunt Arena

जहां कभी हरे-भरे पेड़ थे 🌳 वहां अब मॉल खड़ा है 🏢। हाईवे पर ट्रैफिक जाम तो आम है ही, अब मॉल में स्टंटबाजी भी शुरू हो गई है 🚗🏍️🔥। देहरादून पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए मॉल और स्टंटबाजों पर कई चालान काटे है 🚨 भविष्य में न जाने और क्या क्या देखने को मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/MVfUAu2SlY — Ankit Sharma (@ankitsharmauk) August 16, 2025

