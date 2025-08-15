In a tragic incident on August 13, two bikers performing stunts on the under-construction Delhi–Dehradun Expressway in Ghaziabad collided head-on near Pabi Sadakpur village, killing Rohit Sharma (31) of Delhi and Subodh Kumar (42) of Baghpat. A third rider, Sanjay Sharma, is critically injured and undergoing treatment in Meerut. The expressway is not yet open for traffic, but has become a hotspot for stunt riders despite NHAI barricades. The accident’s chilling video, reportedly filmed by a companion, shows the moments before impact. Police said no complaint has been filed yet, but action will follow if the victims’ families come forward. Authorities have urged people to follow traffic rules and avoid illegal entry to the closed stretch. Accident Caught on Camera in Gorakhpur: 4 Youths Killed As Motorcycle Crashes into Speeding Car While Overtaking Tractor; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Bike Stunt Proves Fatal in Ghaziabad (Disturbing Visuals)

#Ghaziabad में दिल्ली देहरादून एक्सप्रेस वे पर स्टंट कर रहे दो बाइक सवार आपस में।टकरा गए जिसमें से सुबोध और रोहित की मौत हो गई, तीसरा अभी घायल है। जानकारी के मुताबिक अभी एक्सप्रेस वे ट्रैफिक के लिए खोला नहीं गया है वो स्टंट करने वाले के लिए हॉटस्पॉट बन गया है। घटना 13 अगस्त की… pic.twitter.com/6NgV9N6WhK — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)