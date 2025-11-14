A student was brutally assaulted by a gang called "Pilla Gang" in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred at the Clement Town area of Dehradun. The video shows 3 assailants slapping, punching, and kicking the student in broad daylight in the middle of the road. According to journalist Ajit Singh Rathi, the police have sprung into action. More details are awaited. Dehradun Shocker: Refused Sex, Obsessed Lover Strangles Girl and Dumps Body in Canal; Arrested.

‘Pilla Gang’ Mercilessly Beat Student in Dehradun

पढ़ने लिखने की जगह ये सब चल रहा है। पिल्ला गैंग ने देहरादून के क्लेमेनटाउन क्षेत्र में दिनदहाड़े एक छात्र को बेरहमी से पीटा, वीडियो वायरल है। अजीब है, पिल्ला गैंग ? हमेशा की तरह पुलिस जाँच में जुट गई है। @DehradunPolice pic.twitter.com/JF35QSYS5j — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) November 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Ajit Singh Rathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

