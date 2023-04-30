In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, an 18-year-old girl attempted suicide after allegedly being harassed in the Malviya Nagar area. The incident took place on Saturday. After her suicide attempt, the girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was discharged after getting medical treatment. Officials of the Delhi police said that a complaint of harassment has been lodged by the girl against one of her college mates. "Further investigation is underway in the case," the officials added. Delhi: 5-year-old Girl Sexually Harassed, One Held.

Girl Attempts Suicide After Being Harassed in Malviya Nagar Area

An 18-year-old girl attempted suicide after allegedly being harassed in the Malviya Nagar area on Saturday. The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was discharged after getting medical treatment. A complaint of harassment has been lodged by her against one of… — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)