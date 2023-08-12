At least 23 students of a school in fell ill on Friday after breathing a 'foul smell' in the classroom in the national capital. The incident reportedly took place in Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya in Inderpuri on Friday. According to the local police, a case has been registered against unknown persons under various sections of the IPC. Punjab Gas Leak Incident: 24 School Students Complain of Breathing Difficulty After Suspected Gas Leak From Industrial Unit in Rupnagar (See Pics).

Delhi | Case registered against unknown persons under various sections of IPC after 23 students of Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, Inderpuri fell ill after a 'foul smell' filled some classrooms at the school on 11th August: Police — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)