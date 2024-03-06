With the help of four lives changed by a woman's organ donation commitment and the medical skill of a group of doctors in Delhi, a painter who lost both hands in a sad accident is set to pick up his brush once more. The 45-year-old will be discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday, March 6, 2024. His case is the first successful double hand transplant in Delhi. The year 2020 saw him lose both of his hands in a train accident. He was saved by the hands of Meena Mehta, the former head of administration of a well-known school in South Delhi, who was pronounced brain dead. During her life, Mehta had promised that her organs would be utilised posthumously. Her kidney, liver, and corneas have changed three other people's lives. And despite a devastating defeat, her hands have given life to a painter's ambitions. Patient Turns Doctor in Delhi: Child Who Underwent First Liver Transplant Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in 1998 Is Now a Doctor.

Delhi's First Successful Bilateral Hand Transplant in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

