Speaking about strengthening relations with Bangladesh, PM Modi stated: "Today, Bangladesh is India's biggest development partner and our biggest trade partner in the region. There is a continuous improvement in the people-to-people cooperation."To further expedite this progress, we will soon initiate discussions on a bilateral economic comprehensive partnership agreement, the PM added.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Across Asia, India is the biggest market for exports from Bangladesh. To further expedite this progress, we will soon initiate discussions on a bilateral economic comprehensive partnership agreement: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/2OTDtmD9vO — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)