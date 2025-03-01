The Delhi government will stop supplying fuel to vehicles older than 15 years at petrol pumps across the city starting March 31, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Saturday. The decision follows a high-level meeting on measures to combat air pollution in the capital. Sirsa stated that gadgets will be installed at fuel stations to detect old vehicles and prevent them from refueling. The government will also inform the Union Ministry of Petroleum about this policy. Additionally, all high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes must install anti-smog guns to control pollution levels. As part of its green transition, Delhi will phase out 90% of CNG buses by December 2025 and replace them with electric buses. These measures align with Delhi’s broader efforts to tackle its severe air pollution crisis and promote sustainable public transport. ‘AAP Destroyed Delhi During Its Tenure’: BJP Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa Alleges ‘Arvind Kejriwal-Led Party Did Not Give Any Ministerial Position to Sikh’.

Delhi Air Pollution

#WATCH | Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "...After 31st March, fuel will not be given to 15-year-old vehicles... There are some big hotels, some big office complexes, Delhi airport, big construction sites in Delhi. We are going to make it mandatory for all… pic.twitter.com/xQ2sgZjfri — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2025

