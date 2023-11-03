There is no respite for Delhiites on Friday, November 3, as the national capital and its neighbouring districts continue to battle air pollution of such severity that the city government was forced to order closure of all primary schools for two days. To take stock of the situation Delhi LG VK Saxena has asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet him today and appealed to people to stay indoors. “The situation arising out of air pollution in the City is extremely worrying. I have asked Hon'ble CM & Hon'ble Minister (Environment) for a meeting at Raj Niwas at 06:00 PM today, to take stock of the situation,” Saxena wrote on X. Delhi Air Quality: Pollution Reaches Near-Maximum Level Possible in National Capital, 100 Times of WHO's Limits.

VK Saxena Asks Arvind Kejriwal to Meet Him

I appeal to the people to remain indoors as much as possible and to not expose themselves- especially children & elderly to hazardous ambient conditions wherein AQI has reportedly crossed 800 at places. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) November 3, 2023

I have cancelled my public engagements at Yogmaya Mandir & Urs of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya and requested the organisers to discourage large gatherings. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) November 3, 2023

