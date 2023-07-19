In a shocking incident reported in Mangolpuri area of Delhi, a woman was slapped and assaulted by a man. The incident took place on July 16, however, a CCTV video surfaced online today. In the video, a woman is seen with a kid when a man confronts her. He slaps both the woman and the kid. He then brings out a stick and thrashes the woman. When another woman comes to rescue her, the accused hits her too. It remains unclear if a complaint is lodged with regards to the assault. Delhi Stabbing Video: Man Stabbed to Death by Girlfriend's Father and Brothers in Jaffrabad, Murder Caught on CCTV Camera.

Woman Slapped, Thrashed in Delhi's Mangolpuri:

