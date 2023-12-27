Vistara on Wednesday, December 27, announced that a Delhi-bound flight from Patna was diverted to Indore due to the bad weather at Delhi Airport. "#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK716 from Patna to Delhi (PAT-DEL) has been diverted to Indore (IDR) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Indore (IDR) at 2215 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara posted on X, formerly Twitter. Delhi Weather: Dense Fog Disrupts Flights, IGI Airport Implements CAT IIIB Operations for Both Takeoffs and Landings.

Delhi-Bound Vistara Flight Diverted

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK716 from Patna to Delhi (PAT-DEL) has been diverted to Indore (IDR) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Indore (IDR) at 2215 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) December 27, 2023

