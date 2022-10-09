In an unfortunate incident, a building collapsed near Valmiki mandir near Farshkhana Lahori gate. According to reports, four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. As per reports, a house collapsed near the Lahori gate of Delhi. Five fire tenders have been pressed into action. "So far 5 people have been rescued & shifted to hospital. Rescue operation on to locate others. 3-4 more people suspected to be trapped in debris," Delhi fire service said.

Building Collapses Near Valmiki Mandir

Delhi | Building collapses near Valmiki mandir near Farshkhana Lahori gate. 4 fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

UPDATE | A house collapsed near the Lahori gate of Delhi. 5 tenders on spot. So far 5 people have been rescued & shifted to hospital. Rescue operation on to locate others. 3-4 more people suspected to be trapped in debris: Delhi fire service pic.twitter.com/wlt7unqbKg — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)