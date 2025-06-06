A disturbing video has gone viral on social media showing a stray bull attacking a man in Delhi’s Chattarpur area. The video, seemingly captured on CCTV and shared on X on June 3, shows the bull charging at the man standing outside a house by the roadside, when the bull charges at him unprovoked, lifting him with its horns, and violently slamming him to the ground. The bull then proceeds to drag the man into the middle of the road and trample him repeatedly. Soon, two women and some locals rushed to intervene, using sticks and rods to chase the bull away, though one woman was knocked down in the process. The injured man was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is reportedly receiving treatment. Bull Attack in Delhi: Stray Bull Attacks Woman, Pushes Her to Ground and Drags Her; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Bull Lifts, Slams Man in Delhi

Bull attacks on a Guy who was standing on Road: https://t.co/9s68f3vwL8 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 3, 2025

