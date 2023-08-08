Public Works Department minister Atishi Marlena was given control of the service and vigilance departments by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. Saurabh Bharadwaj, the health minister for Delhi, formerly headed the departments. Kejriwal has sent the proposal for the rejig to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Atishi Marlena New Education Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj New Health Minister of Delhi.

Service and Vigilance Department Goes to Atishi Marlena

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends a file to Lt Governor VK Saxena, allotting Service and Vigilance Department to Atishi. Both the departments were earlier being handled by Saurabh Bharadwaj. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/SxiAuzAyoF — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

