Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs today visited Rajghat where they paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and prayed for failure of alleged "Operation Lotus" of the Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP). Pictures of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs praying at Rajghat are below. Delhi Government Completely Stable, BJP’s 'Operation Lotus' Has Failed, Says AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs at Rajghat:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs arrive at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

