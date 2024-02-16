Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, February 16 moved the motion of confidence in Delhi Assembly. While speaking in the state assembly Kejriwal claimed that BJP is trying to topple opposition-led governments in various states. He also alleged that the AAP leaders were being arrested under the pretext of liquor policy case. "They want to topple the Delhi Government because they know that they can never win the election in Delhi", said the AAP supremo. The House will convene tomorrow, and the confidence motion will be taken up for discussion during the proceedings. Alipur Fire: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Visits the Site, Announces Compensation of Rs 10 Lakh Each for Families of the Deceased.

Arvind Kejriwal Moves Confidence Motion:

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "We can see that parties are being broken & governments are being toppled in other states by slapping false cases. In Delhi, they intend to arrest AAP leaders under the pretext of liquor policy case. They want to topple the Delhi Government… https://t.co/vuJF4CK7qG pic.twitter.com/trbjaxxPLn — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

