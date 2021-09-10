Defence Minister of Australia, Peter Dutton being accorded the Guard of Honour at Vigyan Bhawan In the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton and Foreign Minister Marise Payne will hold '2+2' ministerial dialogue tomorrow.

