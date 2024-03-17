The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in relation to the ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy. The ED has asked Kejriwal to appear before it on Thursday, March 21. This latest summons comes just a day after Kejriwal was granted bail by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Rouse Avenue Court. The bail was granted against arrest for Kejriwal’s failure to respond to previous summons issued by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. ED Opens New Case Against Arvind Kejriwal Day After Delhi CM Granted Bail in Summons Case.

Delhi Excise Policy Case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued the ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on March 21.… pic.twitter.com/583sgBAbLo — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

