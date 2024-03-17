The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a new investigation against Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, according to ANI reports citing party sources. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to address this issue in a press conference later today. This development comes after Kejriwal was recently granted bail by the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi. The bail was granted in response to his failure to respond to summons from the probe agency regarding the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Appears Before Rouse Avenue Court After ED Complaints, Granted Bail (Watch Video).

ED Opens New Case Against Arvind Kejriwal

ED opened a new case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. AAP to hold a press conference on this matter this morning: AAP Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

