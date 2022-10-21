A massive fire broke out at God Grace banquet hall on Friday in Delhi. Huge blaze erupted from God Grace Banquet Hall located at Rohini Sector-03 in Delhi. Around ten fire tenders have rushed to the spot. More details are awaited. Also Read | Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Manufacturing Factory in Narela, No Injuries or Casualties Reported.

Fire Breaks Out at God Grace Banquet Hall

Delhi | Fire breaks out at God Grace banquet hall in Rohini Sector-03. Ten fire tenders on the spot. — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)