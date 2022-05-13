A massive fire broke out in a commercial building on Friday near Delhi's Mundka Metro Station. The fire engulfed the building near pillar number 544 of Mundka Metro Station. 24 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. More details awaited.

Delhi | Fire breaks out in a building near pillar no 544, Mundka metro station. 24 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

Watch: Fire Near Metro Station in West Delhi

#BREAKING | Fire in building near metro station in West Delhi, 24 fire engines rushed https://t.co/l47AIYefPx pic.twitter.com/w5sGLHREkp — NDTV (@ndtv) May 13, 2022

