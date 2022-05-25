A massive fire broke out in a printing press godown in the Alipur area, Delhi today. Nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No reports of casualty have been reported as yet.

Check tweet:

Delhi | Fire broke out in a printing press godown in Alipur area, today. Nine fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/4KFIU4Vw3J — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

