The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has appealed to people to work from home and suggested the use of shared transport to reduce vehicular pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said. On Wednesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 376 at 9 am.

AAP Government Urges People To Work From Home:

Delhi govt appeals to people to work from home, use shared transport to reduce vehicular pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)