Recently, the Delhi High Court said that a person's overseas citizenship cannot be cancelled arbitrarily without hearing the concerned person. The high court bench of Justice Sachin Datta further said that Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955, mandates that no OCI card can be cancelled without providing the affected individual a reasonable opportunity of being heard. The Delhi High Court also rejected the government’s argument that blacklisting under Section 3 of the Foreigners Act has an overriding effect on all kinds of visas, including an OCI card, which is also a lifelong visa granted to eligible foreign nationals. The high court observed while dealing with a plea filed by one John Robert Roughton III against the government's decision to cancel his OCI card and deport him from Delhi's international airport allegedly because he was involved in missionary activities. Service Charge on Food Bills: Delhi High Court Says ‘Restaurants Can’t Impose It, Customer Can Pay Voluntarily’.

HC Sets Aside Cancellation of US Missionary's OCI Card

