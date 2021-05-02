Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's Father Dies of COVID-19, CM Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Condolence

Our health minister Satyendra Jain lost his father today to COVID. V v sad. Satyendra himself has been working tirelessly round the clock for the people of Delhi. God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

