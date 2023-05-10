Granting bail to a boy in a Pocso case, the Delhi high court said that “adolescent love” cannot be controlled by courts and judges have to be careful while rejecting or granting bail in such cases depending on facts and circumstances of each case. Justice Sawarana Kanta Sharma made the observations while dealing with a bail plea of a 19-year-old boy in an FIR registered by the girl’s family under Sections 363 and 376 of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. ‘Love Cannot Be Purchased, You Have to Earn It', Says Supreme Court While Trying To Resolve Matrimonial Dispute.

Delhi High Court on Adolescent Love

