Recently, the Supreme Court of India said "You cannot purchase love, you have to earn it." The statement by the apex court came while the court was trying to resolve a matrimonial dispute. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, a Supreme Court lawyer collapsed while arguing a case. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna immediately rushed from their seats to attend to the advocate.

You Cannot Purchase Love

"You cannot purchase love, you have to earn it", Supreme Court orally observes while trying to resolve a matrimonial dispute.#SupremeCourt #SupremeCourtOfIndia pic.twitter.com/6LVDFo6qxv — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 18, 2022

