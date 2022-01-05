Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It is the highest spike in daily cornavirus infections since May 12 last year. A total of eight patients succumbed to the deadly virus in a day. The positive rate jumped to 11.88 percent.

Tweet By PTI:

Delhi logs 10,665 Covid cases, highest since May 12, 8 deaths; positivity rate rises to 11.88 per cent: Authorities — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 5, 2022

