A man reportedly brought liquor to the premises of Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The accused was detained by the police today. For the unversed, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being produced in connection with the excise policy case in the same court today. According to reports, the man brought liquor inside the court premises to protest against Kejriwal. Further details are awaited. Arvind Kejriwal Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court, Claims Delhi Liquor Case a ‘Political Conspiracy’ (Watch Video).

Man Brings Liquor in Rouse Avenue Court Premises, Detained

VIDEO | Police detain a man who brought liquor in the premises of Rouse Avenue Court, where Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being produced in connection with the excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/deqrsD2RZ9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)