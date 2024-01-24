Delhi Metro will commence its services at 4:00 am on all its lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day ceremony on January 26, DMRC said. DMRC added that train services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 06:00 am and thereafter, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day. Republic Day 2024: DRDO To Showcase Nari Shakti, India-Made Hi-Tech Weapon Systems During R-Day Parade at Kartavya Path.

Delhi Metro Timings For Republic Day 2024

Delhi Metro services to commence at 4:00 Am on 26th January. pic.twitter.com/DnK6Ak1sHh — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 24, 2024

