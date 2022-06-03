Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to run train services from 6 am in the morning on 5th June i.e on Sunday to facilitate UPSC aspirants. Usually, the train services in phase 3 starts at 8 am on Sunday.

Delhi | Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8am on Sundays will begin at 6am this Sunday i.e, 5th June, to facilitate the candidates appearing for UPSC Civil Services (Prelim) Examination: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) pic.twitter.com/AH8jWDXma8 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

