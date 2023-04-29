If you are travelling on Airport Express Metro Line in the morning on April 30, you may face some delay as Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on a section of it for two hours owing to a scheduled track maintenance work, officials said on Friday. Delhi Metro informed that the work will be undertaken between the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section of the corridor from 5:30 am to 7:30 am on April 30. However, regular train movement will be maintained from Airport to Dwarka-21 and Dhaula Kuan to New Delhi sections. The trains will be available with an increased headway on this Line originating from both ends as per following timings. From Dwarka-21 towards New Delhi, trains will be available at 4:45am, 5:15am, 5:45am, 6:10am, 6:35am, 7am and 7:25am. From New Delhi towards Dwarka-21, trains will be available at 4:45am, 5:30am, 5:55am, 6:20am, 6:45am, 7:10am and 7:35 am. Women Fight Video in Delhi Metro! Two Women Engage in Heated Argument, Hurl Abuses at Each Other In Front of Other Commuters in Viral Clip.

Delhi Metro Update

1. Trains will be run on single line between Dhaula Kuan and Airport (T-3) Metro stations when the work is under progress on another track. 2. Normal train movement will be maintained from Airport to Dwarka-21 and Dhaula Kuan to New Delhi sections. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 28, 2023

From New Delhi towards Dwarka-21 4:45 AM 5:30 AM 5:55 AM 6:20 AM 6:45 AM 7:10 AM 7:35 AM Passengers availing Airport Line services during these hours are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Normal train movement shall be available after 7:30 AM as per regular time table. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 28, 2023

