Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced through a tweet that train services between Qutub Minar and Sultanpur stations will not be available tomorrow morning, September 11. As per DMRC, due to pre-planned maintenance work the services between the said stations will remain halted for almost about an hour tomorrow. Delhi metro further informed that trains will be available from Qutub Minar for going towards Samaypur Badli during this period. Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur.

Check Tweet:

During this period, trains will however be available from Qutub for going towards Samaypur Badli. Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)