New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Delhi achieved measurable strides in air quality in 2025, a reduction in PM 2.5 & PM10 levels, recording 79 days with AQI below 100, with 200 clean air days, the highest since 2018 and surpassing all prior years barring the COVID-impacted 2020.

According to a release, Jan-Nov average AQI stood at 187, the best in 8 years, with severe days at just eight.

Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, the Delhi Government elevated air pollution to its topmost priority since assuming office. This commitment translated into a comprehensive, science-backed strategy targeting pollution at its roots through structural policy reforms and relentless enforcement across dust mitigation, vehicular emissions, industrial controls, and waste management, the release stated.

"Delhiites gave us the mandate to serve, and we made clean air our foremost pledge - 2025's record Good AQI days prove science-led action works wonders," asserted Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, reflecting on the year's highlights.

"Dust mitigation scaled up with mechanised sweepers, 405 anti-smog guns deployed on roads and high-rises, mist sprayers on busy electric poles, and rigorous construction site norms backed by thousands of compliance surveys and penalties," Sirsa said.

"Vehicular emissions faced strict curbs: 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy, BS-VI standards barring non-registered Delhi vehicles, and heavy penalties on open C&D trucks," he added.

Polluting units in industrial and non-conforming areas faced shutdowns via ward-level surveys, with even government agencies penalised for violations. Waste management transformed on-ground: garbage pickup frequency doubled, complemented by 35 MT daily average bio-mining of legacy waste, accelerating the demolition of waste mountains at landfills. Innovations like cloud seeding trials and open challenges for pollution-mitigating technologies added momentum, the release said.

"From 200 days under AQI 200 to halved severe pollution episodes, our multi-pronged push delivered, but this is just the start," Minister Sirsa emphasised. These efforts not only curbed PM10 to 197ug/m³ (down from 212 in 2024) & PM2.5 to 96 ug/m³ (down from 104 in 2024) but positioned Delhi for sustained gains, outpacing decade averages despite rising urbanisation and challenges.

Looking ahead, the Government vows bolder reforms: enhanced GRAP enforcement, tech pilots, and citizen partnerships via apps like Green Delhi.

"2026 will amplify these wins with permanent solutions - breathable air is every Delhiite's right, and we'll deliver it through unwavering resolve," Sirsa affirmed.

The press release stated that several civic actions have been taken in the last 24 hours.

"12,364 Vehicular pollution challans issued, 12,031 MT garbage removed from streets, 6,241 km road length swept, 1,668 km Road length sprinkled, action taken on 36 illegal dumping sites, 23 vehicles challaned for uncovered C&D waste, 58 non-destined trucks diverted (Eastern/Western Peripheral), 37 traffic congestion points decongested, 176 LMVs (under BS-VI) found plying in Delhi, 186 Inter-state buses checked at Delhi border," the press release stated.

According to CPCB categorisation, AQI readings between 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. (ANI)

