Delhi Medical Store Owner, Basant Goyal, Held For Black Marketing of Antiviral Drug Remdesivir:

Delhi | Basant Goyal, owner of Goyal Medicos at Loni Road along with his employee arrested for alleged black marketing of COVID19 drug Remdesivir: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)