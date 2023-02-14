The Cyber Police Station of Delhi Police's Outer North District arrested film producer Anuj Kumar. Anuj Kumar cheated youth on pretext of providing chance in web series and serials. Police has recovered two smart phones from the accused. Further investigation in progress. Cyber Crime: ‘Jamtara’ Inspired Cyber Thugs Duping Innocents by Pretending To Be Defence Personnel, Seven Cases in Lucknow.

