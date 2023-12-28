On Thursday, December 28, the Delhi Police East District executed a Mock Drill at V3S Mall in Nirman Vihar in East Delhi for security preparedness ahead of New Year and Republic Day 2024. Teams of Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Traffic Police, Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Cats Ambulance, and SWAT Cammondos were also a part of this drill. G20 Summit 2023: Ahead of G20 Meeting, Delhi Police Conduct Mock Drill To Review Traffic Arrangements Around Pragati Maidan.

Delhi Police Conducts Mock Drill at Mall in Nirman Vihar

#WATCH | Delhi Police East District executed a Mock Drill today at V3S Mall Nirman Vihar East Delhi for security preparedness ahead of New Year and Republic Day. Teams of Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Traffic Police, Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Cats Ambulance, and SWAT Cammondos were… pic.twitter.com/dtKGxhF2dF — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

