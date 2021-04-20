Delhi Police Create Green Corridor to Transport Oxygen Tankers to Balaji Action Hospital, Watch Video

#WATCH|Delhi Police created green corridor y'day to transport Oxygen tankers to Balaji Action Hospital. The hospital had critical level of O2 in Liquid Gas Tank & 235 COVID patients were at risk,2 tankers were stuck at Delhi borders amid COVID restrictions (Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/Pb4aMFlIJl — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)