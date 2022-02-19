Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation comprising of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus at his residence in Delhi on Saturday. Yesterday, he hosted prominent Sikh leaders from across the country.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met an Afghan Sikh-Hindu delegation at his residence today. pic.twitter.com/vNOM3nzEve — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

