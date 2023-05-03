Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Delhi on Wednesday, thereby bringing temperatures further down in the national capital. Meanwhile, weather officials have said that another spell of rainfall in the national capital is likely from Friday onwards. Soon, netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of heavy rainfall in Delhi as #DelhiRains started to trend on Twitter. One user said, "This is Delhi on 3rd May 2023 at 3:00 pm", a second user wrote, "Sitting in office in this weather should amount to war crime." A third user said, "Another round of rains and thunderstorm". Delhi Rains: Maximum Temperature Likely To Settle Below 30 Degrees Celsius for Fourth Day After Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital.

Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of national capital (Visuals from Hauz Khas) pic.twitter.com/oiKrsNTd5Y — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

Can You Beat It!

Can you beat it ! This is Delhi on 3rd May 2023 at 3:00 pm.#DelhiWeather #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/xkfaW39BIt — Penni (@PenduShehari) May 3, 2023

#DelhiRains

Sitting in office in this weather should amount to war crime under the Geneva Convention.#DelhiRains — Manish Sain (@manish__sain) May 3, 2023

Really?

Legit storm, literally terrace pe jakar pic click karne me bhi darr lag raha ...#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/gb2IQ6T6fM — Samarth (@Samart_h_Tweets) May 3, 2023

Another Round of Rains and Thunderstorm

Another round of rains and thunderstorm ⛈️ likely to hit Delhi-NCR !! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/QA2FjIdJSC — Kabeer (@Kabeer732005) May 3, 2023

Welcome to Venice of Delhi Aka Aya Nagar

Welcome to Venice of Delhi aka Aya Nagar.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/ELbcQeuhKk — Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)