Heavy rainfall and gusty winds lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday evening. The sudden downpour brought the temperatures down in the national capital. Soon after the weather changed in Delhi and the NCR region, netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of heavy rainfall in the national capital. In no time, #DelhiRains started to trend on Twitter. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up To July-Like Rainfall in April, Surprise Showers Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures (See Pics and Videos).

Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi with gusty winds prevailing in the national capital. Visuals from Rajaji Marg pic.twitter.com/3Tg3541Hin — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

#DelhiRains

Gruesome Thunderstorms and Lightning Over Delhi

Gruesome thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi and Ncr and parts of Northern India#DelhiRains! pic.twitter.com/njEqQUMzHe — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) May 25, 2023

Heavy Rains Right Now

