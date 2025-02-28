Delhi received light rain on Friday morning, February 28, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the National Capital Region (NCR). Meanwhile, the rain came as a relief a day after the city broke another milestone by recording the hottest day in February in 19 years. News agency PTI shared a video of the India Gate area receiving light rainfall. According to the IMD's forecast for Friday, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 26 degrees Celsius. Delhi Weather Forecast and Update: National Capital Records Season’s Highest Temperature at 32 Degrees Celsius; IMD Predicts Thunderstorm With Rain on February 27.

Delhi Rains Today:

VIDEO | Overcast conditions in Delhi-NCR. Parts of the national capital receive light rainfall. Visuals from India Gate area.#WeatherUpdate #DelhiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/vapWQY54KI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2025

